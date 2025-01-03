Constitution reform commission extends term

The term of the constitution reform commission has been extended till 15 January. The cabinet division issued a notice yesterday, Thursday (2 January) extending the term of the commission.

The interim government had formed the constitution reform commission with Ali Riaz as the chief of the commission on 6 October of last year. The government had asked them to submit a report within three months of the commission’s formation. According to that, the term of the commission was supposed to end in the first week of January.