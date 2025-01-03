Constitution reform commission extends term
The term of the constitution reform commission has been extended till 15 January. The cabinet division issued a notice yesterday, Thursday (2 January) extending the term of the commission.
The interim government had formed the constitution reform commission with Ali Riaz as the chief of the commission on 6 October of last year. The government had asked them to submit a report within three months of the commission’s formation. According to that, the term of the commission was supposed to end in the first week of January.
However, the term of this commission has been extended in the meantime. The notice issued Thursday stated that the term of the constitution reform commission formed according to the notice published on 6 October of last year has been extended till 15 January.
The notice also stated that the order will be effective immediately.
The interim government that came to power through the student-people uprising announced reforms in different sectors. Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus announced to form six reform commissions in his speech addressing the nation on last 11 September.
The reform commissions are- electoral system reform commission, police administration reform commission, judiciary reform commission, anti-corruption reform commission, public administration reform commission, and the constitution reform commission.
The chief adviser had also announced the names of the heads of these reform commissions. Of them, the notice to form five of those commissions was published on last 3 October while, the notice to form the constitution reform commission was published later.