Prof Ali Riaz made chief of constitution reform commission
The government has announced that Professor Ali Riaz will lead the constitution reform commission, instead of Shahdeen Malik.
The cabinet division issued a gazette notification in this regard on Wednesday.
It noted that Shahdeen Malik was mentioned as chief of the constitution reform commission in the chief adviser’s speech on 11 September. But he has been replaced by Professor Ali Riaz, distinguished professor of Illinois State University in the United States.
The government formed a total of six commissions to carry out reforms in six crucial sectors – electoral system, police administration, judiciary, anti-corruption system, public administration, and constitution.
While making the announcement on 11 September, the chief adviser hoped that the nation would embark on a new journey through these reforms, in line with the spirit of the July uprising and expectations of all.