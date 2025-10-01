No possibility of lifting ban on Awami League activities: Law Adviser
Law Adviser Asif Nazrul on Wednesday said there is no immediate plan to lift the ban on the activities of the Awami League.
"When a political party's activities are banned, questions naturally arise regarding the temporary or permanent nature of the ban. However, I do not see any indication that the ban on the Awami League's activities will be withdrawn soon," he said.
The adviser came up with the remark while talking to reporters after visiting different puja mandaps in Barishal city.
Referring to an interview given by the Chief Adviser to a foreign media outlet, the adviser said the general election would be held in the first half of February.
Asked about the unrest in Khagrachhari, Asif said, "The government would take action against those responsible for creating unrest in the region."
Earlier in the day, the adviser reached the Barishal Circuit House and later visited the 'Shankar Math' near Natun Bazar in the city.
During the visit, he exchanged greetings with leaders of the Hindu community.