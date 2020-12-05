Rohingya crisis: Canada ready to intervene jointly with Netherlands in Gambia case

Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Benoit Préfontaine on Friday shared his country’s intention to intervene jointly with the Netherlands in The Gambia’s case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“We consider it our obligation to support the effort before the ICJ which is of concern to all of humanity,” he said.

Benoit Préfontaine was addressing the 2nd International Conference on “The Rohingya Crisis in Comparative Perspective’ hosted by the Institute for Risk and Disaster Reduction in collaboration with Center for Genocide Studies of Dhaka University.”

While the full scope of their intervention has yet to be determined, he advised that Canada intends to pay special attention to crimes related to sexual and gender-based violence, including rape.