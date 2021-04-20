Rohingya man died of Covid-19 in Teknaf camp

A Rohingya man has died of novel coronavirus infection at Cox’s bazar Sadar Hospital. Although he died on Sunday night, the incident was disclosed on Monday after his burial.

Sultan Ahmed, 67, lived in the B-6 block of Shalbagan Camp in Teknaf. Although 10 Rohingyas have died of Covid-19 so far, Sultan was the first Rohingya man to die in Teknaf camp.

Kabir Ahmed and Sajeda Begum, residents of the camp, said the news of the death of a person in coronavirus infection spread panic across the camp. They alleged that the residents of the camp do not comply with health rules and do not wear masks.