Rohingya repatriation losing Int'l attention

Two and a half months have already passed since the Myanmar military seized the state power in a coup on 1 February.

As the time rolls on, protests against the junta government and bloodshed are intensifying.

The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has called a special summit to discuss the crisis in Myanmar.

Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing is going to attend the summit in Jakarta, Indonesia on 24 April. However, the National Unity Government led by the ousted National League for Democracy (NLD) has urged the ASEAN not to recognise the Myanmar junta leader.

The ongoing crisis in Myanmar and the global reactions on the issue has made uncertain the repatriation of millions of Rohingya people to Myanmar from the cramped camps in Bangladesh while the burning issue is losing the international attention.