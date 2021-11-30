Rohingyas the ‘most vulnerable community’ in region: Caritas

The new president of Caritas Bangladesh (CB) Bishop James Romen Boiragi on Monday said the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMNs), or Rohingyas, now taking shelter in the refugee camps of Ukhiya upazila, are the most vulnerable community in the region.

He made the remarks while visiting the Kutupalong camp together with the organisation’s executive director (ED) Sebastian Rozario.

While talking to Rohingya people and their leaders, the CB president said, “We want peaceful repatriation of the Rohingya community to their motherland as it’s your demand as well.”