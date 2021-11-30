Rohingyas the ‘most vulnerable community’ in region: Caritas

CB president visited Camp-4 and Camp-4 Extension in Ukhiya where CB has been providing various facilities to FDMNs since the massive influx in 2017.
During the visit to Rohingya Camp-4 and Camp 4-Extension, CB high officials spoke to camp-in-charge Md Mahfujar Rahman (deputy secretary).
CB president thanked the government of Bangladesh through the CIC for giving them the opportunity to work for the FDMNs.
“Caritas Bangladesh is the pioneer organization in protecting the environment here and started tree plantation activities and distributed LPG Cylinders to stop deforestation,” said Caritas president.
Talking to CB president, Md Obaidul Haque, a Majhi (camp-wise leader of Rohingya people) of Camp-4, said they are happy in the camp but they want to go to their motherland.
CB’s Emergency Response Program (ERP) project director Marcel Ratan Guda; Head of Operation of ERP, Inmanuel Chayan Biswas; camp coordinator Paritosh Chakrabortty, among others, were present.
CB executive director Sebastian Rozario said, “Beside helping the Rohingya community, Caritas is supporting the host community in Cox’s Bazar district as well.”
ERP project director Marcel Ratan Guda said CB is the pioneer organization in installing solar street lights in Rohingya camp to protect the environment and stop deforestation in the area.
The Head of Operation of ERP, Inmanuel Chayan Biswas, said CB has initiated to provide monetary aid to about 1056 families of the host community in the district to cope up with the changed situation due to Covid-19 pandemic.
The officials of CB visited the activities—site improvement, construction of brick pathway, repairing of existing shelter, and construction of new house for relocated Rohingyas.
Besides, they visited activities at Multipurpose Children & Adolescent Centre (MCAC), Multipurpose Women and Girls Center (MWGC).
CB started working widely for Rohingya people in Cox’s Bazar since the massive influx in August 2017 through providing Shelter, non-food items including Site Improvement, WASH, Protection, Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and livelihood facilities in 12 camps in Ukhiya.
Besides, CB has been executing several activities for the host community. Caritas Bangladesh has started celebrating its 50-year founding anniversary in Cox’s Bazar.