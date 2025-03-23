Inclusion of children with disabilities in govt primary schools: Prospects, realities and actions

Md Farhad Alam

Deputy Director (PEDP4), Directorate of Primary Education)

Through the Fourth Primary Education Development Programme (PEDP4), we're working to train 130,000 teachers on inclusive education. The five-day training, which has already reached 98,000 teachers, focuses on empathy and understanding. It aims to help teachers support students with disabilities, remove social barriers, and prevent bullying, ensuring an inclusive learning environment for all.

Some teachers still hesitate to admit students with disabilities into schools, and many parents are reluctant to enrol their children, fearing they will face bullying and return at home with emotional distress rather than gaining anything positive. To address these issues and encourage a shift in attitudes, we have included motivational initiatives in PEDP4.

The upcoming PEDP5 will focus on strengthening the physical and mental health protection and welfare of children, with special consideration for children with disabilities. It will also emphasise on enhancing partnerships between the Ministry of Education, other relevant ministries, and development.