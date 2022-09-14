Sustainable development requires eco-friendly services

Online service based market is growing larger in the country. Along with that, the consumer group is also inflating. Among the existent online services, food delivery (food being delivered to the desired destination) is very popular. But the use of polythene or plastic is extensive there.

If Bangladesh is to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it needs to focus on creating eco-friendly production as well as eco-conscious consumers. This requires policy formulation including training arrangements on every level.

Speakers said this in a roundtable ‘SDG: Role of Online service Providing Companies’, held at Prothom Alo office at the capital’s Karwan Bazar area on Monday. The United Nations Development programme (UNDP), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and Prothom Alo jointly organised the roundtable.