Improving the living standard of northern char dwellers of Bangladesh

There is a need to understand the situation of char dwellers as citizens and consider their potential instead of just seeing them as poor people. There are eight years left to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This effort will go in vain if there is no improvement in the living standard of 10 million char dwellers. “No one is left behind” is the slogan of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Bangladesh will not achieve these goals if we do not improve the living standard of char people.

In contrast to Bangladesh’s success in poverty alleviation, the poverty rate in Rangpur Division speaks of our uneven development. In this division, the poverty rate is more than 80 percent in the remote char areas of Gaibandha and Kurigram districts, while nationally the rate is about 20 percent.

Floods and river erosion are regular threats for the char dwellers. Lack of employment, underdeveloped communication and difficulty in marketing the products are pushing them back from the mainstream of development. Losing schools due to river erosion, poor maintenance, and lack of quality teachers are becoming the key challenges for primary education programme in char areas. Violence against women and children, and child marriage are increasing at an alarming rate in chars.

We need to include the char people in accessing the social safety-net and various government programmes so that they can live as citizens with dignity. The government and non-government organisations need to work together to ensure meaningful development in the lives of char dwellers, to accelerate their social and economic development.

To build a better future for the char people, there is a need for sustainable infrastructure, communication, education, health-nutrition, training on income-generating activities, and create opportunities for new employment. By solving the structural problems, the education and skills of char people should be improved.

Electrification has become a dire need to improve the living standards of char dwellers and renewable energy can be the most viable option in that regard. In the char, the soil fertility should be capitalised and agriculture-based economic initiatives should be encouraged among char people. Overall economic development should be accelerated by ensuring the livability of old chars through planned river management.