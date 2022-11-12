Over 24,000 children die of pneumonia every year

Even now, one of the major causes of child death in the country is pneumonia. More than 24 thousand children die of pneumonia in the country every year.

However, it’s possible to reduce deaths in number through a collective effort from both government-private organisatioons and individuals.

Government officers, specialist physicians and donor agency officials said this while participating in a roundtable titled ‘World Pneumonia Day: Unified Initiative Needed to Eradicate Pneumonia’, at the Prothom Alo office on Thursday.

UNICEF Bangladesh organised the roundtable jointly with Prothom Alo. The roundtable was held in keeping with 12 November, World Pneumonia Day. This year the day is being observed with the theme ‘Stop Pneumonia: Every Breath Counts’.

It was stated at the roundtable that in Bangladesh, many children die of malnutrition, fatal infection, neonatal tetanus, immature birth, birth injuries, newborn respiratory distress syndrome, diarrhoea and pneumonia.

Of them, pneumonia claims the highest number of lives. Pneumonia is the reason behind 18 per cent of child death. Pneumonia is a preventable disease. Yet, 24,300 children die of this disease every year.