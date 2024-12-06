Political commitment needed to establish a strong bureaucracy

The administration has been heavily politicised. It was gradually turned into a platform to protect party interests. But bureaucracy should be strong for a country to stand firm.

However, a trend of subduing the bureaucracy has prevailed for a long due to weak politics and government. Political commitment is needed for bureaucracy to stand strong with professionalism. It will never be strong when the politics is not in the right direction.

Speakers at a roundtable on reform of the public administration held at the Daily Star Centre on Wednesday made these remarks. The United Nations Development Plan (UNDP) organised the roundtable in association with the Daily Star.

Administrative officials, secretaries, teachers and members of the Public Administration Reform Commission joined the roundtable titled ‘Transforming Public Administration: Overcoming Challenge and Shaping Reforms’.

Presenting the keynote, professor at the department of development studies of Dhaka University Quazi Maruful Islam said that the problems are clear to us.

The factors behind how an unaccountable government administration that gradually gives rise to a fascist regime existed in Bangladesh for so long and continue with its practices, were not created in just 10 days or 10 years.