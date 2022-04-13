Drug addicts should be viewed as patients

Society’s outlook towards drug addicts and HIV positive people must be changed. They should be considered as human beings and not as criminals. They must be given proper treatment and rehabilitation scope. In this way, they could be included in the mainstream of society.

Discussants made these remarks at a roundtable, titled ‘Drugs and HIV in Bangladesh: Structural barriers and the way ahead’ organised by Save The Children in Bangladesh and Prothom Alo with the support of the HIV/AIDS Programme of the Directorate General of Health Services at the Prothom Alo office in capital’s Karwan Bazar area on Thursday.