Investment in maternal health essential to prevent preterm births

Most newborn deaths in the country occur among babies born prematurely with low birthweight. Saving these premature newborns requires skilled health workers and fast quality care. Meanwhile, preventing premature births demands special attention and investment in maternal health.

These observations were made at a roundtable organised marking World Prematurity Day at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar of Dhaka yesterday, Monday.

The event was organised jointly by Prothom Alo and UNICEF Bangladesh, with support from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). This year’s theme for the day is, ‘Give preterm babies a strong start for a hopeful future’.

Sheikh Sayidul Haque, additional director general of planning and development at the DGHS, said preventive measures must come first. Alongside the role of physicians, preparation by mothers planning to conceive can help reduce premature births. Healthcare centres must have quality services, and pregnant women need regular check-ups.