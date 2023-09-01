Premature birth: Ensure prenatal care of mothers 

Child health protection in any country is inextricably linked to socio-economic status and the development of the health system. If a child is malnourished and born prematurely, various health risks are created for later stages of life.

The picture of child health in Bangladesh, which emerged during the press conference organised by the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) last Tuesday, is very alarming.

According to the information presented at the press conference, 3 to 3.2 million children are born every year in Bangladesh, out of which 600,000 are preterm births.

This constitutes 19.4 per cent of the total live births. Babies born prematurely or with low birth weight suffer from complications, and a significant proportion of these infants have a low chance of survival.