Premature birth rate highest in Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, 16 out of every 100 newborns are born prematurely. This rate of premature birth is the highest in the world. Infants born prematurely have a higher mortality rate. And, those who survive are at higher risk of developing neurological disorders.

This information was revealed at the monthly central seminar of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Monday morning. Vice-chancellor, pro vice-chancellor, chairmen, senior physicians and students from various departments of the university had joined the seminar. Three papers were presented in the seminar.

In the first paper, chairman of the feto-maternal medicine department at BSMMU professor Tabassum Parveen said that an infant born before completing 37 weeks in the womb is a premature baby. The infant is born prematurely.