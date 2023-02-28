Increase opportunities for women in technology: Women leaders

More opportunities have to be created for women in the technological field as it is impossible to establish gender equality in the world excluding technology out of the discussion.

The technological language has to be made easier and device has to be made available to achieve the goal. The cost of internet also has to be reduced.

Alongside the technological advancement, women have to be protected from rising online violence as well.

Women working in different fields made this observation at a roundtable, organised by Prothom Alo on Monday ahead of 8 March, the International Women’s Day.

The roundtable titled ‘Future of women and technological challenge’ was held at Prothom Alo office in the capital’s Karwan Bazar area. The theme for International Women’s Day this year is ‘DigitAll: Innovation and technology for gender equality’.

Former advisor of caretaker government and executive director of non-government organisation Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE), Rasheda K Chowdhury said gender disparity in Bangladesh includes technological inequality also.

Technology should be available for both men and women, she added.