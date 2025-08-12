Climate crisis: Women in haor region at most risk

The lives of millions of women in Bangladesh’s haor wetlands revolve indeed around the haor. The challenges they face must be identified and solutions must be found. To do so, there is no alternative to a coordinated government and non-government initiative.

Speakers made these remarks Monday, during a roundtable titled ‘Climate Change: Life of Women in Haor Region’ held at Prothom Alo office in Dhaka. The event was organised by Manusher Jonno Foundation and Prothom Alo with support from the Swedish government.

Participating in the roundtable, Sheikh Farid Ahmed, joint secretary at the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, said that around 600,000 to 700,000 (6 to 7 lakh) people in the haor region are directly dependent on the wetlands for their livelihoods. Of them, 200,000 to 300,000 (2 to 3 lakh) are women, whose lives and livelihoods are revolving around the haor.

Stressing the need to identify the challenges faced by these women and find solutions, Sheikh Farid Ahmed said that the government so far has only been calculating how much paddy is produced and how many fish are caught in the haor. Now it’s time to look at women’s crises.