Tanguar Haor: Existence at stake, nature faces depletion

The China duari net, a special type of net with mesh and attached compartments, is finer and lighter than current nets, which has made it particularly harmful to aquatic life such as snakes, frogs, fish fry and other water creatures. Although its use was first noticed along the banks of the Padma River, it has now spread across the country. In the Tanguar Haor region, these nets are spread everywhere and there is hardly any space left to cast other types of nets.

The mesh of the China duari net is so fine that small fish can't escape. Even fish roe get caught. These nets, produced in Bangladesh, are also known as "magic nets" and "dholuk nets." They have gained significant popularity among fishermen, especially after the ban on current nets, which led many to turn to this alternative.

Professor Md Abdul Wahab, former dean of the fisheries department at Bangladesh Agricultural University and current professor at the department of marine fisheries and aquaculture at Bangladesh Maritime University, stated: “The China duari net not only traps fish of various sizes, but also captures aquatic animals and fish fry. Even fish roe caught in this net, preventing these species from reproducing. Many of these fish may be endangered. The department of fisheries must take immediate action to stop the use of these nets.”

However, no initiative for cautionary measures or fines has been observed regarding the use of these nets. Although fishermen are aware of the harm, the silence of the authorities means they continue to use them.

Sirajul Islam, a man in his seventies from Golabari village, said, “Not even a tenth of the haor from 20 years ago is left today. Fish, plants, birds, everything has declined. If you hear stories about the fish and birds from back then, you wouldn’t believe it today.”