Experts for effective, transparent and accountable local governance

Despite years of efforts toward decentralisation, local government of Bangladesh has remained heavily dependent on central government resources, limiting their autonomy in addressing community needs, budgeting and delivering essential services.

Therefore, actionable guidelines to minimise political influence in local governance, fostering transparency, empowering local government officials, practical approaches for boosting people’s participation in governance, providing easy access to technology for quick service, monitoring functions of local government and other necessary steps should be taken to bring a decentralised system in Bangladesh.