Engaging private organisation in eliminating tuberculosis

The role of private institutions is crucial in the fight against tuberculosis (TB) alongside government efforts. To eliminate TB by 2035, private organisations must take on a more effective role.

This was emphasised by speakers at a roundtable discussion titled “The Role of the Private Sector in Tuberculosis Treatment” held on 21 October at a restaurant in Chattogram.

The roundtable was jointly organised by the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDRB) and Prothom Alo in collaboration with the StopTB Partnership.