Engaging private organisation in eliminating tuberculosis
The role of private institutions is crucial in the fight against tuberculosis (TB) alongside government efforts. To eliminate TB by 2035, private organisations must take on a more effective role.
This was emphasised by speakers at a roundtable discussion titled “The Role of the Private Sector in Tuberculosis Treatment” held on 21 October at a restaurant in Chattogram.
The roundtable was jointly organised by the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDRB) and Prothom Alo in collaboration with the StopTB Partnership.
Participants included director of the directorate general of health services in Chattogram Aung Sui Pru Marma, principal of Marine City Medical College Sujat Pal, associate professor of Community Medicine at Chittagong Medical College Hospital Saroj Kanti Chowdhury, former pro-vice chancellor of USTC AHM Ishtiaque Chowdhury, vice-chancellor of the University of Creative Technology professor Md Zahid Hossain Sharif, managing director of Parkview Hospital ATM Rezaul Karim, managing director of National Hospital Mohammad Yusuf, president of Mother and Child General Hospital Syed Mohammad Morshed Hossain, managing director of People’s Hospital Subhash Chandra Sutradhar, director of Chevron Clinical Laboratory professor Mohammad Iqbal Hossain, head of the community medicine department at Chittagong Combined Military Hospital professor Shaibal Barua, Tuberculosis Control Programme specialist Biplab Palit, and divisional manager of BRAC Sushant Biswas.
Senior research officer at ICDDRB Adil Sikdar presented an overview of tuberculosis at the beginning of the discussion.
DGHS director Aung Sui Pru Marma stated that raising awareness is essential in combating TB. Many TB patients drop out after being diagnosed. Initially, if they do not take their medication regularly, later they end up needing to take it for 12 to 24 months. The contributions of the private sector in addressing dengue and COVID-19 cannot be overlooked.
Shahriar Ahmed remarked, “We cannot eliminate tuberculosis in Bangladesh without involving private institutions. We aim to create guidelines based on everyone’s opinions to eliminate TB by 2035 together.” The roundtable was moderated by Prothom Alo joint editor Bishwajit Chowdhury.