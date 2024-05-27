Priority for development of women with disabilities

In order to establish an inclusive society attention has to be paid on the development of persons with disabilities. Both inside and outside of the home, women with disabilities become the victim of oppression and segregation the most.

So, there must be access of legal rights, inclusion of sign language interpreters for hearing and speech impaired as well as infrastructural arrangement for plaintiffs to enter the court room in order to ensure justice.

Speakers made this call from a roundtable titled ‘Legal Framework to Protect Women with Disabilities: Challenges and Resolutions’ held at Prothom Alo office in capital’s Karwan Bazar area on Thursday.

With the support of Partnership on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UN PRPD), UN Women, Women with Disabilities Development Foundation (WDDF) and Prothom Alo had co-organised the roundtable.

Speakers at the roundtable also stated that political commitment is necessary for the development of persons with disabilities. Especially the development of women with disabilities has to be given priority.

Focusing on the difference of requirements, definition of the existing law has to be revised based on human rights to ensure rights and protection. Committees on various levels have to be made more active.