Inclusive development initiatives essential for persons with disability

Speaking to Prothom Alo, another participant Habib Rahman, senior reporter at Ekattor TV, said, “We, the journalists, hardly know the fact that persons with disability can easily start a new life using technologies. If technology can be made accessible to these people, they will surely make a significant contribution to the society and will no longer become a burden.”

“Yet there are some lackings like when any disaster hits an area it will be the persons with disability who will often be left behind. If a disaster announcement is made, for example, how the persons with hearing impairment will be informed. All technological advantages must be accessible to all persons with disability to help them become self-reliant,” he said adding, if these persons with disability remain left behind from availing any service, how Bangladesh would fulfil the goal of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that aims the inclusion of people of all strata.

A political will is necessary to make it happen and authorities and stakeholders concerned must step forward, Habib Rahman recommended.

The event concluded with distributing certificates among the participants.