Rozina Islam was victim of vengeance for reporting on corruption

Colleagues of Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam have demanded her unconditional release and withdrawal of the case filed against her. They also demanded that her harassment be investigated and the responsible persons be brought to book.

They placed these demands at a human chain held in front of Prothom Alo office at the capital's Karwan Bazar on Thursday afternoon. Journalists and staff from other departments of Prothom Alo joined the human chain.

Journalists of other media outlets, leaders of journalists' organisations, university teachers and students, as well as development workers also participated in the protest to express their solidarity.

It was raining moments before the protest started but Rozina Islam's colleagues stood in the human chain braving rain.

They were seen holding posters stating “Journalism under threat, the country is crying”, “Free Rozina Islam”. “We want free media in in the country”, “What is the future of honest and brave journalism?”, “Journalism is not a crime”, “Repeal all black laws related to journalism”, and “Freedom of speech is a constitutional right”.