Suhrawardy College students protest against attack, vandalism

Students of Shaheed Suhrawardy College are protesting against an attack and vandalism at their institution in the capital.

The protest began on Monday morning, with students gathering on campus. Students from the neighbouring Kabi Nazrul Government College also joined the demonstration.

The students, holding sticks, raised various slogans in protest against the attack and vandalism. Around 11:30am, they gathered on Subhash Bose Avenue in Old Dhaka. After 12:00 pm, a section of the protesters marched towards Dr. Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College in Jatrabari.