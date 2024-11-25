Suhrawardy College students protest against attack, vandalism
Students of Shaheed Suhrawardy College are protesting against an attack and vandalism at their institution in the capital.
The protest began on Monday morning, with students gathering on campus. Students from the neighbouring Kabi Nazrul Government College also joined the demonstration.
The students, holding sticks, raised various slogans in protest against the attack and vandalism. Around 11:30am, they gathered on Subhash Bose Avenue in Old Dhaka. After 12:00 pm, a section of the protesters marched towards Dr. Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College in Jatrabari.
Some of the protesting students claimed that a group of students from Dr. Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College entered Suhrawardy College on Sunday afternoon and vandalised several areas, including classrooms.
Furniture, computers, and other items in the classrooms and offices of 17 departments were looted and destroyed.
Meanwhile, Suhrawardy College principal Kakoli Mukherjee has called for an urgent meeting involving all parties by Monday. The discussion will include representatives from Suhrawardy College’s teachers and students, Lalbagh Zone police officers, Dhaka University, the Ministry of Education, and the principal and representatives of Dr. Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College.
Principal Mukherjee told Prothom Alo that several hundred students had suddenly appeared and vandalised a microbus, a private car, and two motorcycles.
At the time, first-year exams were underway for students from seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University. The attacking students allegedly misbehaved with both students and teachers.
The vandalism and looting at National Medical College and Suhrawardy College in Old Dhaka followed allegations of the death of a student, Abhijit Howlader, due to wrong treatment.
According to reports, Abhijit Howlader, a student from Dr. Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College, had passed his HSC exams earlier this year. He died of dengue fever while undergoing treatment at the National Medical College Hospital on Monday.
Following the incident, students from Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College and other colleges surrounded the National Medical College and protested.
An investigation committee was later formed to look into Abhijit's death.
However, that afternoon, students from Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College were reportedly beaten by students from nearby colleges, including Suhrawardy College.
In retaliation, the National Medical and Suhrawardy Colleges were attacked and vandalised the following day.