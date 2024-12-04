US stresses fundamental freedom, basic human rights: Vedant Patel

The US continues to stress the needs of respect for fundamental freedoms, religious freedom and basic human rights in the countries it works with, said the US principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel during the regular briefing.

A journalist said British MPs Barry Gardiner and Priti Patel expressed concern in the UK parliament over violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, highlighting over 2,000 violent incidents and calling for urgent government discussion with Bangladeshi authorities to ensure protection, law and order, and freedom of religion for minority communities. Are there any plans to address this concern through diplomatic and policy measurement from the US?