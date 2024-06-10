PM Hasina returns home after attending Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

The flight departed earlier from Palam Air Force Station, the VVIP airport in New Delhi at 4.45 pm (India time).

Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, India, Jaideep Mazumder, Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Verma and Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi Md. Mustafizur Rahman saw the prime minister off at the airport.

Sheikh Hasina went to New Delhi on Saturday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet of the Modi government at her Indian counterpart’s invitation.

During her stay in New Delhi, the prime minister held a tete-a-tete (one-to-one meeting) with Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhaban on Sunday evening.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hasina congratulated her Indian counterpart for becoming the prime minister of India for a third consecutive term and invited him to visit Bangladesh at his convenient time.