Prothom Alo editor submits bail bond in court

Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, who has been made accused in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA), has submitted bail bond at the court.
The bail bond was submitted at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman on Wednesday.
At the same time, the Prothom Alo editor pleaded for bail in the case appearing before the court. The court will hear on the bail on 16 August. Until then Matiur Rahman will be on bail.
Prothom Alo editor’s lawyer Prashanta Kumar Karmaker told this to Prothom Alo.
Lawyer Ehsanul Haque Samaji defended Matiur Rahman in the hearing for his bail at the court. He told the court that the High Court has granted anticipatory bail to the Prothom Alo editor. As per the order of the High Court, he (Matiur Rahman) is seeking permission of the court to submit his bail bond and at the same time he has pleaded for bail. He has not committed any crime, Ehsanul Haque Samaji added.
