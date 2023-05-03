Prothom Alo editor submits bail bond in court

Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, who has been made accused in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA), has submitted bail bond at the court.

The bail bond was submitted at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman on Wednesday.

At the same time, the Prothom Alo editor pleaded for bail in the case appearing before the court. The court will hear on the bail on 16 August. Until then Matiur Rahman will be on bail.