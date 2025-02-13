Magistrate assaulted during mobile court in Cumilla, 10 injured
The assistant commissioner (land) and executive magistrate of Daudkandi in Cumilla, Redwan Islam, was attacked suddenly while conducting a mobile court. At least 10 individuals, including five policemen, sustained injuries in the incident, while the police detained two women in this connection.
The incident took place at Laxmipur village of Dakshin Eliotganj in the Daudkandi upazila around 12:30 pm on Thursday.
The injured police personnel are sub-inspector (SI) Mohsin and constables Sajal Kumar Das, Zahirul Islam, Afsar Uddin, and Atiqul Islam from Daudkandi model police station. Besides, the assistant commissioner office’s staff Monir Hossain, Joynal Abedin, Shahadat Hossain, Ali Hossain, and Salah Uddin sustained injuries.
According to Redwan Islam, he was conducting the mobile court against alleged illegal soil extraction in Lakshmipur village through excavators by a certain Md Hasan. During the drive, Hasan’s associates swooped on the mobile court and attacked with machetes, sticks and other local weapons.
While protecting him from the attackers, five policemen and five office staff sustained injuries, the executive magistrate said, adding the injured were given treatment at the Daudkandi upazila health complex and one – SI Mohsin – was referred to the Cumilla Medical College Hospital.
The police immediately detained Hasan’s wife Selina Akter and her cousin Shathi Akter for their alleged involvement in the attack.
Junayed Chowdhury, officer-in-charge (OC) of the model police station, said they detained two women who are believed to be involved in the attack. Besides, they were preparing to file a case over the incident of attack
Visiting the spot following the incident, Nayeema Islam, the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Daudkandi, said the attack came in response to a mobile court to stop illegal soil extraction. The authorities were preparing to take legal action in this regard.