Magistrate assaulted during mobile court in Cumilla, 10 injured 

The assistant commissioner (land) and executive magistrate of Daudkandi in Cumilla, Redwan Islam, was attacked suddenly while conducting a mobile court. At least 10 individuals, including five policemen, sustained injuries in the incident, while the police detained two women in this connection.

The incident took place at Laxmipur village of Dakshin Eliotganj in the Daudkandi upazila around 12:30 pm on Thursday.