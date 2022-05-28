Ruling party wants cops to comply their orders: Ex-IGP Shahidul

Former inspector general of police (IGP) AKM Shahidul Haque has said in the Bangladesh context the political force and the bureaucracy do not want any change in police.

"The ruling party wants the police to do anything they want. A MP wants the officer-in-charge (OC) to do whatever he or she wants. It’s quite difficult to work in the face of these challenges and adversities," he added.

The police chief made these remarks at the launching of his book titled “Police jiboner smrity: swoirachar patan theke jongi daman” at the Begum Sufia Kamal Auditorium of the National Museum on Saturday.

He said, “I did not bow down to any political pressure. I did not work for the chair. I was transferred and joined the new workplace.”