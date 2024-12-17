Committee to probe BDR carnage in 5 working days: Jahangir
Home adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said a probe committee would be formed within five working days to ensure justice of BDR carnage.
Speaking at a special press conference at his secretariat office this morning, the adviser said the committee would comprise retired judges and retired officials from the civil administration, police force and armed forces.
The interim government is determined to re-investigating the BDR killings and ensuring justice, he said.
The adviser highlighted that the home ministry has been active in this regard since the formation of the interim government and as the ministry's adviser, he had consistently argued for re-investigating the barbaric homicide.
"I first made an announcement at the home ministry on September 2 and again during my visit to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), previous name BDR, headquarters on November 4, which drew wide coverage in print, electronic and online media," he said.
He also stressed his personal commitment to ensuring justice for the BDR killings, both as former personnel of the army and as a general citizen.
Jahangir reiterated the interim government's commitment to establishing people's rights, good governance, and justice, aiming for guaranteeing a discrimination-free society.
He said that the exact number of committee members had not yet been finalized but suggested it could range from five to nine with more representation from the armed forces. The senior-most member of the committee will serve as its head.
After finalising the committee's composition, there will be discussions to determine its terms of reference.
In response to a query, the adviser said there was no rift with the law ministry over the committee's formation and that the government would seek legal opinion from the law ministry.
Regarding whether there will be a committee or a commission to be formed to probe the incident, the adviser said, "When we will sit, a commission might be formed instead of a committee. It doesn't seem to be much difference between forming a committee and a commission".