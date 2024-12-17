Committee to probe BDR carnage in 5 working days: Jahangir

Home adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said a probe committee would be formed within five working days to ensure justice of BDR carnage.

Speaking at a special press conference at his secretariat office this morning, the adviser said the committee would comprise retired judges and retired officials from the civil administration, police force and armed forces.

The interim government is determined to re-investigating the BDR killings and ensuring justice, he said.