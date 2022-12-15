PM Hasina seeks people’s help to overcome global crisis, resist anti-state intrigues 

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today alerted the people about anti-state plots being hatched by local and foreign conspirators, urging the people to help her government overcome the current global crisis steamed from the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.

“Crisis will come. Getting afraid of a crisis is not right. We have successfully faced the coronavirus pandemic with the help of the people. InshaAllah, we will also overcome the global recession. We are seeking cooperation from you for that,” she said.

In a televised address to the nation on the occasion of the Victory Day-2022, the prime minister asked the people to remain cautious about the BNP-Jamaat clique, saying, “They‘re now hatching conspiracy to come to the power through undemocratic ways after being boycotted by the people.”

The PM in her 23 minutes speech said the “vultures of 1971 and hyenas of 1975” are still active in the country and out to get the scope to destroy the country with their teeth and claws.

“They get tormented with fire-burn if the people of the country remain well. Local and foreign conspirators are becoming active. But the country has identified them and no conspiracy can mislead them,” she said.

The BNP-Jamaat clique has hired lobbyists expending the illegally earned money to harm the country, she added.

She continued: “The BNP-Jamaat alliance has hired some people to defame the country to foreigners after losing confidence of the people of the country. Siphoned off money is being used to deprecate the country. “

Describing the Awami League government as the people’s government, she said her government’s main target is to work for the welfare of the masses.

“We never want the sufferings of the people. The prices of essential goods have started increasing due to global reasons which are now starting to be normal. The price inflation is declining. I want to assure you that we will revise the price of any good, including fuel, if it starts declining in the global market,” she said.

The prime minister said 51 years have passed since Bangladesh’s independence and her government has been tirelessly working to build “Sonar Bangladesh” free from poverty, hunger and communalism as envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She said the anti-Liberation War elements were in power for 29 years after the 1975 carnage and they had made the country hollow by looting its assets.

“Let’s take an oath being inspired by the spirit of the Liberation War on this Victory Day to take ahead further the journey of Bangladesh’s development after overcoming all the conspiracies,” she said.

The PM said Bangladesh has attained the status of a developing nation as her government has been in power since 2009 till to date following the democratic process.

She said if the BNP-Jamaat was in power during the period, the country would have never witnessed such a huge development and couldn’t achieve the status of a developing country.

“Now the people have to choose whether they want continuation of improved and dignified life or unbearable life of the BNP-Jamaat alliance’s criminalization,” she added.

The PM said an anti-liberation and anti-development clique is now in hot pursuit to destabilize the country which is marching ahead confronting various hurdles.

“See their past history. One of the factions not only opposed the Liberation War, but also killed people as the collaborators of the Pakistani occupation forces. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had banned their politics and brought war criminals to justice,” she said.

After assassination of the Father of the Nation on August 15 in 1975, Ziaur Rahman grabbed power illegally and rehabilitated the anti-liberation elements in politics.

“They have started the politics of killings and terrorism after being rehabilitated,” she said, adding that Ziaur Rahman killed hundreds of armed forces officers and soldiers in the name of holding trial and was directly involved in the conspiracy and killing of the Father of the Nation.

At the patronization of the BNP-Jamaat, militant organizations such as Harkatul Jihad and Jamiatul Mujahiddeen were formed, she said, adding that the August 21, 2004 grenade attacks were carried out to make the Awami League bankrupt in leadership by killing her and her party’s front ranking leaders.

She said that a synchronized bomb attack was carried in 63 districts across the country on August 17 in 2005 during the BNP-Jamaat regime.

The PM recalled the BNP-Jamaat mayhem from 2013 to 2015 in the name of movement to oust her government in which 500 people were killed and 3180 were injured in petrol bomb attacks.