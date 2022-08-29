Non-traditional security threats in the Indo-Pacific region

In his opening statement, the BIPSS president mentioned that no understanding of comprehensive national security is possible without clear identification and understanding of non-traditional security threats. This includes people centric national security in the discourse of global national security. He also mentioned that our nations are only secured when its people and the citizens are secured. In the Indo-Pacific region there are exacerbating non-traditional security threats. These are threats that are non-military in nature and originate from non-military sources. They are most often transnational and therefore call for a transnational coordinated security approach across the region.

The keynote speakers further elaborated on the issues pertinent to the region.

Former ambassador Air Vice Marshal Mahmud Hussain (retd), discussed climate change, energy, water, food, HADR, IUU and health issues.

He identified how the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework would be useful and critical to advancing partnership in areas addressing non-traditional security concerns of the region.

Considering the situation of NTS in the Indo-Pacific, Dr Marufa Akter, Assistant Professor, Independent University, Bangladesh, elaborated on the areas like climate change, irregular migration, gender vulnerability, NTS governance issues, HADR. She said tackling climate change, and biodiversity loss in the Indo-Pacific should remain a top priority for Bangladesh and other countries.

She conjectured that current globalization and technological advancement are why non-traditional security threats will become intense and out of control.