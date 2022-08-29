Non-traditional security threats in the Indo-Pacific region

In his opening statement, the BIPSS president mentioned that no understanding of comprehensive national security is possible without clear identification and understanding of non-traditional security threats. This includes people centric national security in the discourse of global national security. He also mentioned that our nations are only secured when its people and the citizens are secured. In the Indo-Pacific region there are exacerbating non-traditional security threats. These are threats that are non-military in nature and originate from non-military sources. They are most often transnational and therefore call for a transnational coordinated security approach across the region.
The keynote speakers further elaborated on the issues pertinent to the region.
Former ambassador Air Vice Marshal Mahmud Hussain (retd), discussed climate change, energy, water, food, HADR, IUU and health issues.
He identified how the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework would be useful and critical to advancing partnership in areas addressing non-traditional security concerns of the region.
Considering the situation of NTS in the Indo-Pacific, Dr Marufa Akter, Assistant Professor, Independent University, Bangladesh, elaborated on the areas like climate change, irregular migration, gender vulnerability, NTS governance issues, HADR. She said tackling climate change, and biodiversity loss in the Indo-Pacific should remain a top priority for Bangladesh and other countries.
She conjectured that current globalization and technological advancement are why non-traditional security threats will become intense and out of control.
She highlighted that small regional states are the most vulnerable in tackling non-traditional security issues when two big powers compete for dominance. She implied it requires joint support to build partnerships in tackling respective security threats.
A follow-up discussion was carried on with a very lively interactive session with the audience. The event was attended by distinguished participants, who put forward their expert and well-articulated opinions concerning the current realities. Participants also included foreign diplomats, security sector personnel, scholars, and journalists.
The BIPSS President emphasised the non-traditional security issues of Bangladesh on an urgent basis. He further added that many countries in the region do not have a layout of a comprehensive security strategy. Thus, most of the issues are addressed on an ad hoc basis. He accentuated to the fact that over-securitization can be harmful.
In his concluding remarks, Zafar Sobhan said it is high time to talk about non-traditional security threats. There requires much more coordination and a comprehensive strategy to tackle humanity challenges. Meanwhile, both the moderators noted that the region is of very prominent importance to the rest of the world and Bangladesh regarding geopolitics, geo-economy and geo-energy. A deeper understanding of the issues is required so that national strategy and things that can fit into the transnational cooperation become subservient. The issues must be addressed considering social, political and economic labels and should be non-synchronized.