CA for creating scopes for youths to become entrepreneurs

Chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday said trade fairs should be organised at district and upazila levels, paving the way for youths to become entrepreneurs.

He made the remarks while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair 2025 in Purbachal.

The chief adviser said to promote the power of the youth to become entrepreneurs through fairs, future trade fairs should be held at district and upazila levels and the final fair will be held centrally in Dhaka.

He said the government should bear all the expenses to this end.

"We will create opportunities for the youth. Preparations for the fair will continue throughout the year in districts and upazilas. From there, those who will participate in the fairs will be selected for the final stage. At the Dhaka fair, one will learn, understand and gain knowledge by seeing and hearing one another," he said.

Mentioning that Bangladesh is a country of immense potential with around 170 million people and most of them are the youth, he said: "Many countries have no such power but we have. That is why I am giving emphasis on exploring the power of youth and creating scopes for them."