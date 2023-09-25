Women leaders and UN in Bangladesh meet to advance gender equality 

Over 30 prominent women leaders from the government, private sector, academia, media, and non-government organisations participated in a high-level roundtable organised by the United Nations in Bangladesh to discuss advancing gender equality.

The high-level roundtable on “The Role of Women in Bangladesh: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities in Public Life” took place on 24 September, reads a press release.

The event provided a rare opportunity for women leaders from different walks of life to meet and reflect together on existing barriers to further advance gender parity, to ensure non-discrimination, and to address the challenges faced by women and girls in the country.