BNP boycotted polls not getting guarantee of assuming power: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said BNP always wants to go to power with the help of other forces instead of through the people's mandate.

"... whenever the election time arrives, they (BNP) look for some other forces that can put them in power," she said.

She said this while a British cross party parliamentary delegation led by Vice Chair of All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Bangladesh and Chair of APPG on Indo-British, Virendra Sharma, MP, paid a courtesy call on her at her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka.

This is the first parliamentary visit from the UK since general elections were held in Bangladesh on 7 January.

PM's speechwriter M Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the meeting.

The Prime Minister said the BNP always wants to secure power in any means.

"If they don't get any guarantee that someone will bring them in power, they boycott the election," she said, referring to the January 7 elections and 2014 general elections.

The BNP even boycotted the 2018 polls on the election day after doing nomination business as it did not get the guarantee of going to power, she said.

"BNP is a terrorist party. It never assumed to power through a fair election," she said.

Referring to the 2008 general election, she said the election was free, fair and participatory and none raised any question about its fairness.

The BNP-led alliance got only 30 seats while Awami League bagged 233 seats, she said.

"It proves that BNP does not have any base among the mass people," she said.

Not participating in the last parliamentary election on January 7 was their choice, she said.