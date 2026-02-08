Bangladesh seeks UN support for proper probe into Hadi killing
The interim government has sought the cooperation of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to ensure a proper investigation and establishment of justice over the killing of Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi.
Following instructions from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh in Geneva sent an official Note Verbale to the OHCHR on Friday (6 February), said the Chief Adviser's Press Wing Sunday afternoon.
Through the note, Bangladesh formally requested technical and institutional assistance from the UN human rights office for the investigation into the killing, it added.
A message received from the Bangladesh Mission in Geneva stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be informed immediately upon receiving any response from the OHCHR, the press wing said.
"The government of Bangladesh has reiterated that it is firmly committed to identifying those responsible for the killing of Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi and bringing them to justice," said the press wing.
The government has also affirmed that the entire process will be conducted with the highest level of transparency and accountability, in line with international human rights standards, it added.
Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho and one of the key organisers of the July Uprising, was shot on 12 December last year when he was on a battery-run auto-rickshaw in the city's Paltan area.
He was immediately rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and later shifted to Evercare Hospital on the same day as his condition deteriorated.
On 15 December, Hadi was taken to Singapore by an air ambulance for better treatment, where he succumbed to his bullet injuries on 18 December.