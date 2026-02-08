Bangladesh seeks UN support for proper probe into Hadi killing

The government has also affirmed that the entire process will be conducted with the highest level of transparency and accountability, in line with international human rights standards, it added.

Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho and one of the key organisers of the July Uprising, was shot on 12 December last year when he was on a battery-run auto-rickshaw in the city's Paltan area.

He was immediately rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and later shifted to Evercare Hospital on the same day as his condition deteriorated.

On 15 December, Hadi was taken to Singapore by an air ambulance for better treatment, where he succumbed to his bullet injuries on 18 December.