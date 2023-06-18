Dhaka-17 by-polls: Nominations of Hero Alam, 7 others cancelled 

The nomination papers of eight candidates, including independent candidate Ashraful Hossain Alam alias Hero Alam and Jatiya Party's Raushan Ershad-backed candidate Mamunur Rashid have been cancelled by the returning officer.

They submitted their nomination papers to contest in the by-election of Dhaka-17 which fell vacant after the death of Awami League lawmaker and noted film actor Akbar Hossain Pathan (Farooque) in May.

Among the total of 15 submissions, the nominations of seven individuals were deemed valid while the remaining eight were canceled, said returning officer Munir Hossain Khan on Sunday.