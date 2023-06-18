Dhaka-17 by-polls: Nominations of Hero Alam, 7 others cancelled 

The nomination papers of eight candidates, including independent candidate Ashraful Hossain Alam alias Hero Alam and Jatiya Party's Raushan Ershad-backed candidate Mamunur Rashid have been cancelled by the returning officer.
They submitted their nomination papers to contest in the by-election of Dhaka-17 which fell vacant after the death of Awami League lawmaker and noted film actor Akbar Hossain Pathan (Farooque) in May.
Among the total of 15 submissions, the nominations of seven individuals were deemed valid while the remaining eight were canceled, said returning officer Munir Hossain Khan on Sunday.
As per the Representation of the People Order (RPO), a nominee from a registered political party is required to submit a nomination certificate signed by the party president, general secretary, or an equivalent office bearer endorsing his or her candidacy.
The valid candidates are Mohammad Ali Arafat of Awami League, Sikder Anisur Rahman of Jatiya Party (GM Quader), Rezaul Islam Swapan of Bangladesh Congress, Kamrul Islam of Ganatantri Party (chairman), Ashok Kumar Dhar of Ganatantri Party (general secretary), and two others.
The candidates who saw their nominations canceled are Kazi Md Rashidul Hasan of Zaker Party, Mamunur Rashid of Jatiya Party (Raushan Ershad), independent Tariqul Islam Bhuiyan, Abu Azam Khan, Ashraful Hossain Alam alias Hero Alam, Musaur Rahman, Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Asaduzzaman Jalal.
However, the returning officer said the candidates whose nominations were cancelled have the right to appeal to the election commission.