Elections won’t be fair if held under prevailing circumstances

Prothom Alo :

Shafiqur Rahman: Many things, dating back to 1947. Had 1947 not taken place, 1971 would not have happened. Had 1971 not happened, 2024 would not have taken place. This is all related. And in between there is the significant factor 1952. There was one development after the other leading to today’s Bangladesh. In 1947 those who took the country as Pakistan, did not keep their word and so disparity emerged. As people’s voting rights were not recognised, so many things happened. And, AlHamduLillah, that led to the emergence of Bangladesh. Were there no misdeeds after independence? The very first government after independence banned all parties and formed BKSAL. They formed the Rakkhi Bahini and tried trivialise our army. They formed Rakkhi Bahini and killed 34,000 people with no trial, 10,000 of whom were freedom fighters. Were these not dark chapters?

We do not talk about these but many raise the 1971 issue in front of us. I do not understand how Jamaat was good before, good after, but bad only for those few days during the liberation war! There were no such complaints against the Jamaat leaders in independent Bangladesh. Even when Sheikh Mujib saheb was in power, 24 cases were filed on various criminal charges. Jamaat-e-Islami’s name was not mentioned even once. He declared a general amnesty except for four crimes. These were specific and these were accused persons against whom charges had been brought. Here too there was no mention of any Jamaat man. He (Sheikh Mujib) drew up a list of war criminals in which the names of 195 members of the Pakistan armed forces were finalised.

Then all of a sudden there was the people’s court, suddenly during the 2008 election Sheikh Hasina said, we will try the war criminals. Fine, Sheikh Mujib had drawn up the list of war criminals. Talk to Pakistan with whom you had a tripartite agreement. What happened about that? We want to see that trial. Instead of doing that, you targeted your political rival in your own country. You staged such a trial, replete with the Skype scandal, the safe houses, the various roles of the justice. The entire world objected to the trials. A witness was even abducted from the court premises and taken to India. All said and done, can that be called a trial?