Bus and driver details accessible via single QR Code, allowing passenger feedback

Passengers rarely have the opportunity to verify whether a bus driver possesses a valid licence or has a history of involvement in road accidents, before commencing a journey.

However, passengers can now access these details regarding both the driver and the bus simply by scanning a QR Code placed inside the vehicle. Furthermore, the system allows commuters to rate, review, and leave feedback on driver performance and service quality.

Concurrently, police personnel can scan the same QR Code to retrieve essential information about the bus and driver within seconds. This digital traffic management and road safety initiative has been spearheaded by a platform named the 'Online Bus Terminal' (OBT).

Buses operating across at least 40 routes nationwide from Cox's Bazar have already been integrated into this digital network. Developed under the initiative of the Cox's Bazar District Police, the system is currently under consideration for national implementation.