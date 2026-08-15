Safe roads initiative
Bus and driver details accessible via single QR Code, allowing passenger feedback
Passengers rarely have the opportunity to verify whether a bus driver possesses a valid licence or has a history of involvement in road accidents, before commencing a journey.
However, passengers can now access these details regarding both the driver and the bus simply by scanning a QR Code placed inside the vehicle. Furthermore, the system allows commuters to rate, review, and leave feedback on driver performance and service quality.
Concurrently, police personnel can scan the same QR Code to retrieve essential information about the bus and driver within seconds. This digital traffic management and road safety initiative has been spearheaded by a platform named the 'Online Bus Terminal' (OBT).
Buses operating across at least 40 routes nationwide from Cox's Bazar have already been integrated into this digital network. Developed under the initiative of the Cox's Bazar District Police, the system is currently under consideration for national implementation.
The entire project is being led by Jasim Uddin, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Ops), Rangamati District.
After Dhaka, Cox's Bazar represents one of the largest bus travel hubs in the country. Owing to the active presence of over 100 transport companies, Cox's Bazar was selected as the pilot location for OBT. The initiative was officially launched on 27 September 2024 to coincide with World Tourism Day.
Currently, 102 transport companies have joined the platform, incorporating approximately 2,500 drivers and an equivalent number of buses. Although initially focused on Cox's Bazar, the scope of the project has expanded significantly.
The founders of OBT state that the primary objective of this initiative is to ensure real-time monitoring through technology and foster active passenger participation in road safety. They believe this approach will instil discipline in traffic management and significantly reduce road accidents.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Jasim Uddin explained that before a bus departs from a terminal, details such as vehicle information, driver credentials, supervisor identities, destinations, fares, and schedules must be submitted to the OBT system by the counter staff.
Within 20 to 30 minutes of departure, the OBT virtual call centre places a phone call to the bus supervisor to verify these details, he added.
During this call, supervisors and drivers receive guidance on maintaining safe speed limits and adhering to safety protocols. This communication fosters a sense of accountability among drivers, making them aware that they are under active supervision—a factor the initiators claim encourages more cautious driving.
Jasim Uddin remarked, "This supervision helps reduce road accidents. Our studies demonstrate that buses consistently providing data to the OBT system experience a significantly lower accident rate."
Passengers as active monitors
Another major objective of OBT is to involve passengers alongside the police in driver oversight. This ensures that commuters are not merely passive service recipients, but active contributors to road safety.
Even though a bus typically carries 30 to 40 passengers, systematic records regarding driving conduct, speeding, or interactions with commuters were historically absent. OBT enables passengers to directly log these experiences.
By scanning the QR Code on OBT stickers displayed prominently inside the bus, or by visiting the official website at , passengers can leave ratings, reviews, and comments on driver behaviour, vehicle speed, and overall service quality. Formal complaints can also be lodged if necessary.
Transport ratings generated from passenger feedback allow prospective travellers to assess service quality before boarding.
Simultaneously, police officers utilising a dedicated app named 'Road Monitor' can scan the same QR Code to access comprehensive records. This includes driver photographs, licensing details, contact numbers, and historical logs of traffic violations or accidents.
Thus, a single QR Code serves both passengers and law enforcement by delivering tailored information suited to their respective needs.
Transition towards 'ambulance model'
OBT has not yet been established as an official national system; it remains an initiative operated by the Cox's Bazar District Police. Formal approval from the Police Headquarters or the Ministry of Home Affairs is still pending, though a presentation on the system was delivered to both authorities in July this year.
Experts view the initiative in a positive light. Professor Md. Hadiuzzaman, a transportation expert and former director of the Accident Research Institute at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), told Prothom Alo that technology-driven oversight is a commendable approach to road safety.
Centralising driver and vehicle data facilitates swift rescue operations and emergency medical care in the event of an accident, he added.
However, Professor Hadiuzzaman noted that rather than remaining restricted to monitoring and data collection, the platform should evolve over time into an integrated 'ambulance model' designed for coordinated emergency response.