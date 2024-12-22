CA press wing debunks PTI report on Hindu man killing in Natore

Chief adviser's press wing has termed a news item of Indian news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) over the killing of a Hindu man at a crematorium in Natore "misleading and exaggerated."

"After a man was killed in a possible theft at a crematorium in Natore, Indian news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) described the incident as communal violence without proper verification," CA press wing said in a statement posted on its verified Facebook page - CA Press Wing Facts - today.

On Saturday, PTI published the news quoting a video published on the X (formerly Twitter) handle of Kolkata ISKCON spokesperson Radharaman Das. No Bangladeshi authorities, Hindu leaders, or relatives of the victims were quoted in this news.

Many Indian media, including Hindustan Times and The Indian Express, published the PTI item.