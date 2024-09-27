Bangladesh can definitely file complaint at ICC, its chief prosecutor told chief adviser
Chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim A. A. Khan called on chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday.
During the meeting, Karim A. A. Khan apprised professor Yunus of the latest developments on the investigations into the Rohingya deportation launched by the ICC in 2019. He said he would visit Bangladesh by the end of the year.
He praised Yunus’s three-point proposals to bring a new momentum to resolve the Rohingya crisis.
The chief adviser made the proposal at a meeting at the UN Headquarters on Wednesday when the ICC chief prosecutor also spoke.
The proposals included an urgent conference hosted by the UN chief to review the overall situation and suggest way outs, energised joint response plan for the Rohingya humanitarian crisis and serious international efforts to support justice and accountability to address the genocide committed in Rakhine state of Myanmar in 2017.
“The three points are perfect,” Karim Khan said.
Muhammad Yunus also asked him about the procedure to file a case of crime against humanity at the ICC against the perpetrators of the massacre during the July-August uprising, which left at least 700 people dead and more than 20,000 injured.
Karim Khan said Bangladesh can definitely file a complaint at the Hague-based court, but he said there are rules to be followed for filing a crime against humanity case at the ICC.