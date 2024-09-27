Bangladesh can definitely file complaint at ICC, its chief prosecutor told chief adviser

Chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim A. A. Khan called on chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday.

During the meeting, Karim A. A. Khan apprised professor Yunus of the latest developments on the investigations into the Rohingya deportation launched by the ICC in 2019. He said he would visit Bangladesh by the end of the year.