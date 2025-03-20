3 April holiday, nine days of public holidays this Eid

The long holidays announced for government officials on this Eid-ul-Fitr have been extended further. The government had earlier announced five consecutive days of holidays on the occasion of the Eid. Now the holidays have been extended by one more day on executive orders.

The decision to announce 3 April as holiday as well was taken at a meeting of the advisory council today, Thursday. As a result, the government officials and employees this time are getting nine consecutive days of holidays from 28 March till 5 April.

Sources from the advisory council meeting held today confirmed that 3 April will also be a holiday. Depending on the sighting of the moon, the holy Eid-ul-Fitr may be celebrated on 31 March. The ministry of public administration had already announced a five-day holiday considering this possible date.