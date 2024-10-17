Eid-ul-Fitr holiday for 5 days, Eid-ul-Azha 6 days, Durga puja 2 days

The government has extended the Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha public holidays to five and six days respectively and Durga Puja holidays to two days.

Sources said the decision was taken at an advisory council meeting at the Chief Adviser's Office at Tejgaon today, Thursday.

Currently, there are three-day public holiday for each Eid and one day for the Durga Puja.

Public administration ministry sent a proposal to extend the leave which has been approved by the advisory council.