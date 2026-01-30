Campaigning for ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ by public servants is punishable

The Election Commission (EC) has said that persons employed in the service of the Republic may inform and raise public awareness about the referendum, but they are not allowed to urge people in any way to vote either ‘Yes’ or ‘No’.

In a letter sent to all returning officers on Thursday, the EC said such activities could influence the outcome of the referendum and would constitute a punishable offence under Section 21 of the Referendum Ordinance, 2025, and Article 86 of the Representation of the People Order, 1972. Returning officers have been instructed to take necessary action in accordance with these provisions.