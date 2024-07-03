Prottoy scheme: Quader wants to talk to demonstrating teachers
Governing Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader wants to talk to university teachers, who have launched a movement demanding withdrawal of the circular of prottoy scheme of universal pension scheme.
He has called the agitating teachers for this.
Dhaka University teachers and employees have been observing all-out work abstention for the third straight day today, Wednesday. Classes and exams remain halted for this.
As part of the all-out programme, teachers hold a sit-in at the main gate of the arts building of Dhaka University. Inclusion of university teachers in the super grade and introduction of a separate pay scale for teachers were demanded at the time.
On the other hand, Dhaka University Officers-Employees Oikya Parishad organised a protest rally in front of the registrar building.
"You talk to Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader," Dhaka University Teachers Association president and University Teachers Association Federation secretary general Md Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan quoted Chhatra League former general secretary Ishak Ali Khan Panna as saying while speaking to newsmen. "He (Panna) phoned me," Nizamul Haque added.
"The agitation you are launching, the students in this way...," he quoted Obaidul Quader as saying.
Mentioning what Obaidul Quader has called, Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan said, "I have placed our logic behind our movement."
"You along with two others come in the evening," he quoted Obaidul Quader.
"I said there is our federation and Dhaka University," Nizamul added.
"It is okay," he quoted him (Quader) saying he requested to go with more people so that discussions are held positively.
"Now we will sit together and make a decision," Nizamul said.
Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan said Obaidul Quader was given time on Thursday morning.
Finance minister Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali on Tuesday termed the ongoing movement 'illogical'
When asked about the matter, Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan said, "Those who created the prottoy scheme have convinced the minister wrongly. He has talked from his own point of view. When we will be able to make him understand, maybe he will agree with us. We have not accepted his yesterday's statement."