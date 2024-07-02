Deadlock at 35 public universities as teachers strike over pension scheme

Classes and examinations in 35 public universities of the country have come to a standstill due to the movement of teachers, officials and employees over pension. An indefinite work abstention has started in these universities from yesterday Monday.

The university teachers say that no proposal for discussion has been broached by anyone from the government (up to 8:00pm yesterday). The teachers said they are ready to hold dialogue and want to resume classes and exams quickly. But if the demands are not addressed, they will have no choice but to continue the program.

The teachers, officials and employees of public universities have taken up the movement demanding withdrawal of the universal pension scheme prottoy. According to the government, about 400 organisations or institutions including self-governing, autonomous, state-owned, statutory or similar organisations and their subordinate bodies will be given pensions under the new program.