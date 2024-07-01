Facilities to ‘decrease’ for univ teachers under new pension scheme

Teachers of public universities are going on work abstention from today protesting the newly introduced pension scheme called prottoy as the teachers maintain that under the new schemes, the facilities of the pensioners will ‘decrease’ than now.

Teachers of all the public universities also warned that they will go on work abstention for an indefinite period if they are not excluded from the pension scheme.

The government launched a new pension scheme called 'prottoy' today (Monday) on the first day of the new fiscal year (2024-25) . Employees of self-governing, autonomous, state-owned, statutory or similar organisations and their subordinate bodies joining these organisations from 1 July will be mandatory members of the prottoy scheme under the Universal Pension Scheme.

The Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Associations (FBUTA) has been waging a movement against the Prottoy scheme terming it discriminatory. Dhaka University Teachers Association (DUTA) has formed a five-member committee that drew comparisons between the existing pension scheme and Prottoy scheme.

According to the assessment of the committee, 2.7 times more money will be available per month in the new pension system in comparison with the existing scheme. But, money will be deducted from the salaries of teachers, officials and employees under the prottoy scheme. No lump sum will be provided after retirement, pension will not increase from year to year and the pensioner's nominee will not get pension for life as now. Mentioning the non-availability of several other facilities, the teachers maintain that their benefits will decrease under the new system which is discriminatory.

The National Pension Authority is, however, adamant to launch the new pension scheme. It says no other organisations sans the university teachers protested the new scheme. Md Golam Mostafa, member of the organisation, told Prothom Alo on Sunday, “Prottoy scheme will be launched on 1 July as scheduled. As per our estimation, this scheme will benefit the pensioners. It can be amended if any inconsistency is found, there is nothing to make any objection right now.”