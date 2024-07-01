DU halts in protest of universal ‘prottoy scheme’

The teachers and employees of the Dhaka University started an all-out work abstention for an indefinite period from Monday demanding the withdrawal of the universal pension scheme ‘prottoy’ terming it as discriminatory.

As a result, the academic activities of the university have come to a standstill. All the classes and administrative activities have been postponed.

The Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers Samity, an umbrella platform of the public university teachers, on Sunday declared to go on an all-out work abstention after failing to get any assurance from the government regarding their three-point demand – cancellation of the prottoy scheme, inclusion of university teachers in the super grade and introduction of a separate pay scale for the teachers.