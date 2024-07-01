DU halts in protest of universal ‘prottoy scheme’
The teachers and employees of the Dhaka University started an all-out work abstention for an indefinite period from Monday demanding the withdrawal of the universal pension scheme ‘prottoy’ terming it as discriminatory.
As a result, the academic activities of the university have come to a standstill. All the classes and administrative activities have been postponed.
The Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers Samity, an umbrella platform of the public university teachers, on Sunday declared to go on an all-out work abstention after failing to get any assurance from the government regarding their three-point demand – cancellation of the prottoy scheme, inclusion of university teachers in the super grade and introduction of a separate pay scale for the teachers.
As part of these, Dhaka University Teachers Association general secretary Zinat Huda announced their programmes as part of the all-out protest at a press conference on Sunday.
DU Teachers Association president Md. Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan and general secretary Zinat Huda refrained from attending the Dhaka University Day programmes
She said as part of the movement classes of all departments will be suspended, all online and evening classes and professional course classes on Friday and Saturday will be closed; all examinations will be boycotted; departments’ chairmen will keep departmental offices, seminar libraries, computer labs and laboratories closed; and academic committee-coordination and development committee and question paper coordination meeting will not be held.
Besides, the deans of the faculties will close the activities, including the admission exams, of their offices; the programme of the freshers’ reception cannot be hold; no selection board meeting will be held; the directors of the various institutes will close the institute offices, classes and exams; various research centres will be closed; the directors shall refrain from undertaking any seminars, conferences and workshops; hall provosts will keep shut their offices and chief librarian will close the library, she added.
The teachers of the DU embarked upon an all-out strike this morning as per the declared schedule of their movement. Almost all the departments and institutes were empty. The office of the controller of examination postponed all the internal exams in a circular Sunday. None of the exams or the classes are being held today.
The programmes declared by the DU Teachers Association are being observed all over the campus. Even the university library is closed.
However, the declaration regarding the DU teachers refraining from taking part in the programmes of the administration on the ‘university day’ were not followed.
Many of the teachers, including the leaders of the DU Teachers Association took part in the events to mark the founding anniversary of the university at the Teachers and Student Centre (TSC).
However, DU Teachers Association president Md. Nizamul Hoque and general secretary Zinat Huda refrained from attending those programmes.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, also the secretary general of the University Teachers Samiti Federation, said they are yet to get any assurance from the government regarding their demand. So they will continue their movement. However, he claimed he could not take part in the programmes on the university day due to illness.
The Dhaka University Employees and Workers Oikya Parishad is also observing a work abstention from today.
Many of the university employees and workers of the registrar building were seen hanging out at the "Mall Chattar" on the campus. The officials and employees of the residential halls were also seen there.
The registrar building is the centre of all administrative activities. As a result, all the administrative activities of the university are on the hold now.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, several workers and employee leaders told Prothom Alo they will continue their movement until their demands are realised.