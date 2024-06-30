Not possible to remark for or against prottoy scheme: Education minister
Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury on Sunday said that the issue of universal pension scheme – prottoy scheme – is not only for universities but for all autonomous institutions.
Mentioning that it is part of the policy making decision, he said, therefore, it is not possible for the education ministry to change this decision or make any comments for or against it.
However, there could be discussion on whether the issue of university teachers can be evaluated again in the future or not.
The education minister said this in a press conference on Sunday when he was asked about the all-out work abstention of public university teachers to press home some of their demands, including the withdrawal of the prottoy scheme.
The press conference was organised at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital's Segunbagicha regarding the HSC examination.
When the minister was asked whether there will be a discussion with the teachers about the deadlock in the universities due to the strike, he said that he won’t say anything about the situation right now.
“In a democratic country everyone has the right to do politics and freedom of speech. I will take action considering the situation,” he added.
The education minister further said that the government’s decision is not only for universities but for all autonomous institutions.
Discussion with the finance ministry is required if you want to do something different for the university, he stressed.